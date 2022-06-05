Police were called around 10.15 a.m. this morning (Sunday, June 5) to reports of a cyclist colliding with a Land Rover Freelander near the New Barn Lane junction on Main Road.

A short time later, medical experts pronounced the cyclist, a man in his 60s, dead.

His next of kin have been notified, and formal identification proceedings are still ongoing.

Road closures were imposed in the aftermath of the collision, but they have since been lifted.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the moments leading up to it is asked to call police at 101 and quote 44220221925.

You can also provide Police with information online at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.