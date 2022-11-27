Sunday, November 27, 2022
Sunday, November 27, 2022

A Fatal Collision Investigation Has Been Launched By Kent Police After Foul Weather Claimed One Person’s Life Following The Serious Two-vehicle Collision On The M2 On Sunday Morning
by @uknip247

Police have closed a large section of the  M2 Kent motorway between Faversham and Maidstone whilst they carry out their investigation the closures are likely to be in place for at least the next four to five hours.

Two ambulances can be seen on the carriageway with Police investigators carrying out a forensic investigation in the foul weather, a number of drivers have also been trapped within the closure after the collision happened at around 7am.

Green screens have been brought in by National Highway in an attempt to keep the coastbound carriageway open

 

Kent Police have been approached for comment are expected to issue an appeal  and statement later

