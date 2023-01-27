

On Thursday evening, January 26, 2023, just after 10 p.m., Emergency services were called to the scene following reports of a single-vehicle collision.

According to witnesses, a woman was involved in a high-speed collision and was trapped in a vehicle that had turned into a fireball after hitting a set of gates.

A Fatal Collision Investigation Has Been Launched Following The Death Of A Woman Near The King Georges Reservoir In Chingford

Despite the best efforts of paramedics and firefighters, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the collision has been launched, and Lee Valley Road at the intersection with Sewardstone Road has been closed for much of the night. The road and the vehicle involved have been forensically examined by collision scene investigators. The vehicle is believed to be an electric vehicle.

The Metropolitan Police, London Fire, and the London Ambulance Service have all been contacted for more information.

The closure is expected to last until mid-morning.