Paul Brierley, of Hendon Street, Leigh, has been sentenced to life in prison for the manslaughter of 57-year-old Paul Ologbose of Leigh.

Brierly appeared in Manchester Crown Court yesterday (13 July 2022), where the judge sentenced him to six years and eight months in prison after pleading guilty to the charge.

On Sunday, January 23, 2022, just before 2 a.m., police were called to a report of an assault outside Higher Fold Sports and Social Club, Kensington Drive.

Paul had suffered a serious head injury after being punched by Brierley in an unprovoked attack, and he was rushed to the hospital, where he died later that day.

Senior Investigating Officer Phil Reade said of the sentencing outcome, “Once again, our condolences go first and foremost to the family and friends of Paul, who is sadly no longer with us.”

“I hope that this sentence brings some solace to Paul’s family.” This incident, however, will undoubtedly affect them for the rest of their lives, and it should serve as a stark reminder of how these mindless, unnecessary acts of violence can have utterly tragic consequences.”

“Although no amount of time served will ever be enough to replace what we’ve lost, we just wanted justice for our dad, who was taken far too soon,” Paul’s family said in remembering their loved one. This tragedy has shattered our family, and a large part of us will always be missing. Always loved and always missed.

“We would like to express our gratitude to everyone who has reached out and offered their assistance during this difficult time.”