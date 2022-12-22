Thursday, December 22, 2022
A Father And Daughter From West Cumbria Were Killed In A Massive House Fire Caused By A Cigarette
A father and daughter from West Cumbria were killed in a massive house fire caused by a cigarette

Paul Scott, also known as Archie, and his 14-year-old daughter Mia died on May 22 at their home in Distington.

An inquest heard that a fire broke out at the Scotts’ Toll Bar Cottages home in the early hours of Sunday, May 22, waking neighbours.

Caroline, Mr Scott’s wife, and Mia’s mother had escaped.

Neighbors tried to help Mr Scott, who was trying to use a pair of jeans as a makeshift rope at an upstairs window. Two bystanders attempted to save Mia by running around to the back of the house and smashing her bedroom window with a brick. They were forced to abandon their mission after a backdraught caused a series of explosions.

Police officers Archie and Mia Scott Martin Rennie stood in front of the house, evacuating residents of the terrace. He told the inquest that the scene was the worst he had ever witnessed.

Mrs Scott, in a statement, said her husband was a laugh a minute and full of adventure and described Mia as ‘their world’.

Mr Scott worked at Paul Thompson’s Plant Hire when the couple married in 2014.

Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service discovered that the fire was started by Mr Scott throwing a cigarette into the open fire in the living room. In the room, embers ignited flammable material.

Mr Scott and Mia died as a result of smoke inhalation.

Margaret Taylor, assistant coroner, praised the efforts of neighbours and passers-by. She stated that their deaths were unintentional.

