Monday, April 24, 2023
Monday, April 24, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A father and son have been sentenced after police recovered a dozen illegal firearms from a family home

A father and son have been sentenced after police recovered a dozen illegal firearms from a family home

by uknip247

Officers carried out the warrant at the address in Langley Park in November where handguns, along with shotguns and ammunition were found after being hidden around the house and even under one of the beds.

The shotguns were also believed to have been stolen from a farm in Northumbria and evidence suggested the house was being used as an ‘armoury’ for criminals.

Paul Anthony Glynn and his son Joseph Wilfred Glynn were arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of a firearm, with Glynn senior being further arrested on suspicion of being in possession of the weapons whilst being prohibited.

A four-day intensive investigation – Operation Mermaid – by member of the force’s West CID team and firearms experts resulted in 42 charges being secured for the suspects, including 19 for Glynn senior.

They were remanded into custody.

In March, Glynn senior, 52, pleaded guilty to all 19 counts and Glynn junior, 18, guilty to three counts relating to stolen shotguns.

And on Friday, April 21, the father and son, were sentenced.

Glynn senior was handed a 19-year prison sentence while his son received an 18-month sentence suspended for two years and 100 hour’s community service.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to identify over the theft of a large amount of cash from a...

County Lines drug dealers sentenced to over 30 years

A man has been jailed for three years after admitting to causing a collision that seriously injured several people in Frinton last year

The UK government is facing criticism for what some British citizens in Sudan are calling a lack of action to evacuate its citizens as...

In 2011, John William Cooper was convicted of the 1985 murders of brother and sister, Richard and Helen Thomas, and Oxfordshire couple Peter and...

A care centre in Londonderry for vulnerable adults called Melrose Day Centre and Rossdowney House was deliberately burned, according to the Western Trust

Have you seen Luke Tytler?

Police in Doncaster have released stills of a driver they would like to identify as part of an ongoing investigation into reports of dangerous...

Police are continuing to appeal for information following an incident in the early hours in which a 17-year-old boy sustained potentially life-changing gunshot injuries

The identity of a teenage boy discovered on railway tracks in Richmond upon Thames after he fell from a flight to Heathrow remains unknown

The public’s help is sought by officers investigating a dog attack on sheep near Canterbury

A man stabbed in the leg outside a shopping centre has been rushed to hospital

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.