A father and son have been sentenced after police recovered a dozen illegal firearms from a family home

Officers carried out the warrant at the address in Langley Park in November where handguns, along with shotguns and ammunition were found after being hidden around the house and even under one of the beds.

The shotguns were also believed to have been stolen from a farm in Northumbria and evidence suggested the house was being used as an ‘armoury’ for criminals.

Paul Anthony Glynn and his son Joseph Wilfred Glynn were arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of a firearm, with Glynn senior being further arrested on suspicion of being in possession of the weapons whilst being prohibited.

A four-day intensive investigation – Operation Mermaid – by member of the force’s West CID team and firearms experts resulted in 42 charges being secured for the suspects, including 19 for Glynn senior.

They were remanded into custody.

In March, Glynn senior, 52, pleaded guilty to all 19 counts and Glynn junior, 18, guilty to three counts relating to stolen shotguns.

And on Friday, April 21, the father and son, were sentenced.

Glynn senior was handed a 19-year prison sentence while his son received an 18-month sentence suspended for two years and 100 hour’s community service.