A father and son were leaving home for their regular Saturday morning fishing trip when a stranger approached them and demanded a lift

That stranger – Jermaine Richards – then turned on them, and the ensuing violence left father David Ford dead and his son Ryan in hospital with head injuries.

At Sheffield Crown Court, Richards was found guilty of David’s murder as well as the Section 18 assault of Ryan for his actions that morning after the jury had deliberated for more than nine hours.

At about 5.45am on Saturday 3 September 2022, Ryan Ford went to meet his father David as usual for their fishing trip.

He walked to meet his father on St John’s Road where Ryan started loading his fishing gear into David’s car. Richards approached them, demanding that they give him a lift to Manor Park Centre. When the ride was refused, Richards became aggressive. Ryan was first punched to the face, before David intervened to push him away.

Richards fled, but a few minutes later David saw Richards a second time and stopped to confront him. Richards climbed into another member of the public’s car and demanded that man drive him away.

David approached Richards, who got out of the second man’s car and beat both David and Ryan to the ground. Richards continued his attack, doing so even when they were on the floor.

He then took David Ford’s vehicle, a dark blue Kia Sportage. He drove several hundred yards away, before returning and running David over before fleeing the scene.

David suffered multiple catastrophic injuries. There were also injuries to his face and neck caused by Richards’ attack. His death was concluded to have been a result of the injuries sustained from being run over.

At about 6.05am, Richards attended a property using David Ford’s vehicle on City Road in Sheffield. He entered, where another argument took place with the occupant which resulted in the police being called.

Temporary DCI Andrew Knowles, who led the investigation, said: “This was a horrific incident which has left a family suffering immense grief. David and Ryan were frequent fishers and this was meant to be just another father-and-son day out which was halted by the actions of one man in the worst possible way.

“We hope that seeing Richards convicted will allow the family to start to move on from what happened that day. Seeing him sentenced will not bring back what they have lost. But we hope that it can help them move forward.

“I would like to pay tribute to David’s wife and family who showed extraordinary restraint throughout the trial, despite Richards doing his best to dismiss and excuse his actions throughout the trial.”

Today was the conclusion of a 13-day trial that began on Monday 6 March. Richards was also found not guilty of two counts of racially aggravated public order against two police officers.

Richards, 31, of Wordsworth Drive, Sheffield, has been remanded in custody and now awaits sentencing at the same court at a later date.