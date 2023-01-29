Sunday, January 29, 2023
A Father And Son Were Sentenced To 48 Years In Prison After Being Convicted Of Robbing And Murdering A Man In Greenwich
A father and son were sentenced to 48 years in prison after being convicted of robbing and murdering a man in Greenwich

Ernesto Elliott, 45, of Parquier Road, E17, and Nico Elliott, 23, of Walthamstow, were found guilty by a jury at the Old Bailey following a trial.
Ernesto Elliott was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 26 years and a concurrent sentence of 12 years in prison for robbery on Friday, 27 January, minus time served on remand.
Nico Elliott was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 22 years and a concurrent sentence of ten years for robbery, minus time served on remand.
According to the court, the father and son were involved in the fatal stabbing of Nathaniel Eyewu-Ago, 35, who chased them to Barge Walk, SE10, on 2 June last year after they robbed him of drugs and cash.
Because the incident occurred during the day, there were several witnesses, including an off-duty police officer, PC Luke Dowling, who called 999.
The judge commended PC Dowling for his efforts in keeping the forensic exhibits safe at the scene and in providing first aid to Nathaniel.
Nathaniel died in the hospital on June 8 as a result of a fatal stab wound to the heart. Ernesto and Nico Elliott were arrested on suspicion of murder later that day.
Through the use of CCTV, mobile phones, and witness statements, detectives were able to pinpoint them at the scene of the robbery.
In the interview, Nico made no comment, but Ernesto claimed he attacked Nathaniel in self-defense.
The lead investigator, Detective Chief Inspector Kate Kieran, stated, “After robbing Nathaniel Eyewu-Ago of drugs and cash, Ernesto and Nico were prepared to use any form of violence necessary to protect their stolen property.”
This case exemplifies how the illegal drug trade fuels violent crime. This incident not only resulted in the death of one man and life sentences for two others, but it also caused significant trauma to innocent members of the public who witnessed it.”
Justin Elliott was acquitted of murder but found guilty of robbery. He was sentenced to four and a half years in a Young Offender Institution, with the requirement that he serve at least half of his sentence before being released on parole.
Nicholas Elliott, 26, of no fixed address, was acquitted of murder and robbery.

