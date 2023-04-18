A father and son who acted like “a pack of animals” in the murder of a man in Downham Market have been sentenced to life imprisonment

Wayne Peckham, 48, and his son Riley, 23, both of Manby Close, Hilgay, were last month found guilty of murdering 39-year-old Matthew Rodwell following a six-week trial. Both men had denied murdering Matthew who had been in a relationship with Wayne’s wife and Riley’s mother.

Sentencing Wayne and Riley Peckham today (Tuesday 18 April 2023) at Norwich Crown Court, His Honour Judge Bate commented that Wayne was ‘obsessively jealous’ and had committed a ‘brutal and sustained’ attack.

Wayne Peckham was ordered to serve a minimum term of 24 years while Riley will serve a minimum of 18 years in prison.

The attack happened at Wayne’s ex-partner’s home in Bulrush Close on 23 January last year. Where both men beat Matthew through repeated punches, kicks, and stamps. Just before the attack, Matthew hid upstairs while making a frantic 999 call to the police, which records the whole incident. Matthew is heard urging police to hurry before Riley can be heard in the background shouting ‘you are going to die”.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene but despite treatment, Matthew was pronounced dead at the scene. Both Riley and Wayne were arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

During the investigation, officers examined CCTV footage from the scene and found that Wayne had visited the address earlier that day and had moved the doorbell camera, before returning later that night. Similarly, just before the attack, Riley went to the back of the house and moved a CCTV camera.

Senior Investigating Officer T/Detective Chief Inspector Chris Burgess, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team, said the evidence demonstrated an element of pre-planning. “It’s clear from watching the CCTV clips that both knew exactly what they are doing and why. They clearly intended to cause Matthew harm with the level of violence used. We also know Matthew had been threatened by them several times during his relationship.

“The jury’s verdict was unanimous and the right outcome, especially for Matthew’s family who have shown exceptional bravery and patience during this process. Some of the evidence, particularly the 999 call, was difficult for many people to hear, but especially for Matthew’s loved ones.

“Wayne and Riley acted in a jealous rage, like a pack of animals, and the sentences passed today mean they can longer be danger to anyone else.

“As ever, our thoughts remain with Matthew’s family and friends, and we will continue to support them for as long as they need.”

Both men were convicted over an earlier assault against another man which happened in December 2021 in Downham Market.

Wayne was convicted of two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm but found not guilty of assault by beating. He was also convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against his ex-partner on January 23 last year.

Riley was also convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to the same December incident.

Wayne was sentenced to three years and three months combined for the three assaults to be served concurrently with his life sentence. Riley received 12 months for the assault in December, also to be served concurrently with his life sentence.