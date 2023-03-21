Tuesday, March 21, 2023
A father been has jailed for sexually touching his teenage daughter and had incest porn on his phone

by uknip247

The 46-year-old, who will not be named in order to protect his daughter’s identity, appeared at Woolwich Crown Court for sentencing after pleading guilty to sexually touching her in two horrific incidents.

According to the court, the father was largely absent from his family’s life but reconnected with them when his daughter was 15 years old.

The court heard that he used her excitement at reconnecting with him against her, despite being described as a “ghost” up until that point.

The court heard that after taking her shopping, he invited her to his house, where he initiated sexual contact despite her attempts to keep him away.

“Over the course of the night, what should have been a joyful event turned into a nightmare,” His Honour Judge Christopher Kinch told the defendant.

When she left the next morning, he warned her not to say anything to their family, according to the court.

A few days later, he returned to their family home, entering her room and harassing and sexually touching her once more.

People close to her noticed a change in her behaviour and reported him to police.

A search of the father’s phone revealed that he had searched for incest pornography.

The man, who had no prior convictions, was sentenced to 15 months in prison immediately.

He is also prohibited from living in the same house as anyone under the age of 16.

Judge Kinch told him he had broken the “most painful trust that a child should have in their parents.”

