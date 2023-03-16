Friday, March 17, 2023
A father-of-three football fan was found dead after being jailed for running onto a pitch and punching England star Jack Grealish

In March 2019, Birmingham City fan Paul Mitchell attacked Grealish while he was playing for Aston Villa at St Andrew’s Stadium before being dragged off the pitch.
The 32-year-old, who was jailed for 14 weeks but released after serving four, was discovered earlier this week at a property in Birmingham.
‘Paul absolutely adored his three children,’ Mr Mitchell’s cousin Lucy Mitchell told The Sun. ‘No matter what, he always had a smile on his face.’ He had the most generous heart. Many people will be saddened by his passing. He was a well-liked individual. It won’t be the same without him around.’
Other people saw him on Saturday, when he appeared to be his “happy normal self,” she added. ‘Our family loved him so much,’ his mother Debbie Drew told the Sun.

