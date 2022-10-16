Dr. Abdul Shakoor’s wife, Dr. Sabah Usmani, their sons Muneeb, nine, and Rayyan, six, and daughter Hira, twelve, were killed in a fire at their Harlow home in 2012.

Sohaib, 11, and Maheen, three, died in the hospital.

Dr. Shakoor was speaking after a memorial service commemorating their deaths on the anniversary of their deaths.

On Saturday afternoon, it was held at the Harlow Islamic Centre.

Dr Abdul Shakoor had travelled from Pakistan, where he now resides, to attend his family’s memorial service in Harlow.

Dr. Shakoor, who now lives in Pakistan, said it was “absolutely necessary” to commemorate his family’s death and “share reflections with the entire community” who had organised the service.

“I obviously had a difficult time on this day 10 years ago,” he said, adding that his “loving wife was my best friend.”

According to the doctor, his children “really loved living here, we had a very good community.”

“It’s really difficult; I can’t forget what time of night it happened,” Dr Shakoor said.

He added that his faith and “really great community support” had kept him going.

Dr. Shakoor stated that he met with police on Friday and was pleased that the murders were still being investigated.

“I’m a firm believer in hope and that we will eventually get answers,” he said.

He also asked witnesses to come forward and share information with the police.

The detectives in charge of the investigation into the murders stated that there are “facts in this case that don’t add up.”

In October 2012, the fire broke out downstairs in the Barn Mead property while the family was sleeping upstairs.

Dr. Shakoor attempted to save his family by jumping from a bedroom window, but he was unsuccessful.

He had a severe case of smoke inhalation. Burglars, according to police, started the fire on purpose.

Dr. Shakoor spoke at a special service commemorating the tenth anniversary of the fatal fire in Harlow.

Essex Police Det Ch Insp Louise Metcalfe said a number of key aspects of the case were still being investigated.

Among them were: – A white male in his twenties was seen cycling away from the area. He has not come forward, and police want to speak with him – Dr. Shakoor’s laptop, which had a two-pin plug, was stolen and never found. The police are looking for it.

– A paper note about the fire was later found in a Boots store in Harlow. Police want to question the author – An anonymous caller informed Essex Police about the fire a few days after the deaths. Detectives want to know who that individual was.

“My role now is to review everything to see if there are any stones we haven’t turned,” Det Ch Insp Metcalfe explained.

“It is unusual for a burglar to then set fire to a property – there are facts in this case that don’t add up yet, which is why it is still unresolved, sadly.”

“While I appreciate the amount of time that has passed,” DCI Metcalfe continued, “any information about these lines of inquiry, or anything else about this tragedy, would benefit our investigation.”

You are not required to report directly to us; instead, you can contact Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or through their website. We’ve also added a link to our Major Incident Public Portal where members of the public can submit written information.”

