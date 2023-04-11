A Faversham property connected to incidents of disorderly behaviour and drug misuse has been issued with a closure order

On Thursday 6 April 2023, Kent Police applied for the order at Maidstone Magistrates’ Court following complaints from residents about the premises in St Nicholas Road.

The closure will last for three months and any unauthorised person entering the property during this time, risks a fine and up to 51 weeks in prison.

Local officers ensured the housing association-owned property was empty and have now secured it. A sign has been placed on the door with a warning that it is an offence to enter.

PC Jamie Spencer, of the Swale Community Safety Unit, said: ‘Local people in the area have had to endure disturbances and anti-social behaviour from those visiting and leaving these premises for some weeks.

‘Residents called us and officers attended to warn the occupants. However, as their behaviour failed to improve, we have now taken steps to remove the problem.’

The closure order used legislation under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, and Southern Housing has now taken possession of the premises.

PC Spencer continued: ‘We remain determined to respond robustly where continual incidents of disorder make people’s lives a misery. Others whose persistent poor behaviour has a detrimental effect on their community can expect a similar interaction with Kent Police.’