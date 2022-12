A federal jury has convicted a former prison warden of seven counts involving sexually abusive conduct against three female victims who were serving prison sentences and one count of making false statements to government agents.

The jury lastly convicted Garcia of making false statements to a government agency on July 22, 2021. On that date, Garcia was interviewed by government law enforcement agents during the investigation of his sexual conduct with inmates. Evidence at trial showed that Garcia falsely claimed he had never asked inmates to be undressed for him at a specific time and that had he never touched an inmate inappropriately. Trial evidence showed that Garcia had already asked multiple inmates to undress for him and had also touched Victim 1, Victim 2 and Victim 3 in a sexual manner.