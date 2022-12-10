A federal jury has convicted a former prison warden of seven counts involving sexually abusive conduct against three female victims who were serving prison sentences and one count of making false statements to government agents.
Ray J. Garcia 55, of Merced, California, was initially charged with sexual abuse of an inmate on Sept. 24, 2021. A federal grand jury issued a superseding indictment on Aug. 23, 2022, charging Garcia with three counts of sexual abuse and four counts of abusive sexual contact against three female inmates.
The criminal acts were alleged to have occurred from December 2019 to July 2021. The superseding indictment also charged Garcia with one count of making false statements to a government agency during the investigation of the criminal acts.
Trial evidence showed that Garcia was employed as an associate warden and later as the warden of the Federal Correctional Institute in Dublin, Calif. (FCI Dublin), an all-female low security federal correctional institution. All three of the victims were incarcerated and serving their prison sentences at FCI Dublin under the custodial, supervisory and disciplinary authority of Garcia when the crimes occurred.
The jury convicted Garcia of three counts sexual abuse and one count of sexually abusive contact against an inmate referred to as Victim 1. Trial evidence showed that Garcia’s sexual abuse and abusive sexual contact against Victim 1 began in December 2019 and extended through March 2020. During this time period, Garcia would encounter Victim 1 in and around the prison visitation room, including in an attached bathroom and an inmate changing stall. In these areas, Garcia would engage in sexual contact with Victim 1.
Garcia was also convicted of two counts of abusive sexual contact with Victim 2, both acts occurring in the time period of January to July 2021. Trial evidence showed that the acts occurred in a warehouse within the prison grounds and also in Victim 2’s prison cell. These areas, generally out of the immediate view of others, were where Garcia would engage in abusive sexual contact with Victim 2.
The jury also convicted Garcia of abusive sexual contact with Victim 3 during the period of March to September 2020. Garcia engaged in this sexual contact of Victim 3 in the prison’s electrical shop.
The jury lastly convicted Garcia of making false statements to a government agency on July 22, 2021. On that date, Garcia was interviewed by government law enforcement agents during the investigation of his sexual conduct with inmates. Evidence at trial showed that Garcia falsely claimed he had never asked inmates to be undressed for him at a specific time and that had he never touched an inmate inappropriately. Trial evidence showed that Garcia had already asked multiple inmates to undress for him and had also touched Victim 1, Victim 2 and Victim 3 in a sexual manner.
Garcia was convicted of three counts of sexual abuse of a ward, and each count carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 15 years. The jury convicted Garcia of four counts of abusive sexual conduct, and each count carries a maximum term of two years imprisonment. The jury also convicted Garcia of making false statements to a government agency, which carries a maximum sentence of eight years’ imprisonment. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, who presided over the trial, set a sentencing date for March 8, 2023. Garcia remains out of custody pending his sentencing hearing.