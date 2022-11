Police were called by LAS at 10:58am on Tuesday, 15 November to Tooley Street, junction with Queen Elizabeth Street SE1, following a collision involving a moped and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a female, was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital. Her condition is not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The driver of the moped was arrested on suspicion of driving and immigration offences.

Road closures are in place.