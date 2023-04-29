A ferry carrying 60 people is said to have run aground in Orkney, with emergency services on the scene after a fire broke out onboard and taking on water

Saturday, April 29, 2023
by uknip247

The MV Pentalina has come to rest in St Margaret’s Hope. On board, the ship are 56 adults, three children, and a baby. Everyone is safe. The emergency services have arrived. Before the vessel was grounded, smoke was detected in the engine room. Our passengers’ safety is, of course, our top priority. said the owners of the MV Pentalina

“Our Marine Services and Emergency Planning teams are aware of the incident involving the Pentalina,” said an Orkney Islands Council spokeswoman.

“We understand that emergency services are on the scene and that the Coastguard is in command.”

“We will provide additional updates – and assistance – as needed.”

The MV Pentalina has only recently returned to service, allowing the MV Alfred to be leased to CalMac from the Pentland Firth.
A number of RNLI Lifeboats have been dispatched to the scene.

An RMT spokesperson said: “We are aware of a major incident onboard the MV Pentalina which has run aground, taking on water with a fire in the engine room.

