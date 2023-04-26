A fight broken out between a group of people “known to each other” in Eltham

The incident happened in Well Hall Road just before 8.40pm on April 24.

Officers were called to the scene and found that the group was known to each other.

A man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of common assault.

The 46-year-old has now been released with no further action.

Safeguarding measures have been put in place for the group involved.

A spokesperson for Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called at 8.40pm on Monday, 24 April to reports of a fight taking place at Well Hall Road, SE9.