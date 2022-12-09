A final member of an organised crime group has been jailed for 10 years after customers were robbed and threatened with weapons

Imran Ali from Oldham was jailed for 10 years at Minshull Street Crown Court on Tuesday 6 December.

The other three members of the group were sentenced in July 2021 after pleading guilty to their offences.

Mohammed Farid of Lorne Street, Oldham , was jailed for 20 years after being convicted of conspiracy to commit robbery. Faisal Farid of Osborne Street, Oldham , was jailed for 12 years after being convicted of conspiracy to commit robbery Adam Marco , of Kent Street, Oldham , was jailed for 6 years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery. In total the group have been jailed for 48 years.

Between 28 September 2019 and 15 February 2020, the group targeted and terrorised at least 18 people who were under the impression of getting a good deal after seeing the group’s vehicles for sale on eBay.

Members of the public would then meet in locations across Oldham and Manchester City Centre to view the car but were instead faced with a group of masked males, armed with machetes and hammers.

During some of the incidents, the gang were said to have held a handgun, believed to be an imitation firearm, to the heads of victims and a bullet was recovered from within the Citroen Berlingo van the offenders were using.

There were a total of 28 incidents reported to police believed to relate to the organised crime group, including nine robberies, seven attempt robberies, one report of a disturbance and 11 reports of suspicious circumstances.

Detective Superintendent Joseph Harrop, from GMP’s Economic Crime Unit and the Senior Investigating Officer for the investigation , said: “This type of organised criminality will not be tolerated in our communities, and by ensuring they all faced justice, it’s been made absolutely clear that criminals can’t act with such audacity and expect to get away with it.

“These men had a clear set-up and would frequently change email addresses, eBay accounts, phone numbers, and mobile phone handsets and provide fraudulent vehicle documentation to potential customers.

“Thankfully no one was seriously injured during the incidents.

“I would like to thank the officers that pursued this investigation over the last 2 years – their hard work and continued dedication has ensured that the dangerous criminals are now off our streets.

“Always be wary of unrealistically low prices, brand new accounts with limited reviews, an unwillingness to speak by means other than online and mobile messaging and an insistence that payment is always in cash. If people do decide to go through with a sale avoid meeting the seller in unlit or remote areas, don’t go alone, and do not take large sums of cash.

