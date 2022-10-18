Half of a two-roomed flat on the second floor of the building was damaged by fire. Firefighters rescued a woman via an internal stairwell who was taken to hospital. Crews also led around 15 residents on the first and second floors to safety.

The fire is believed to have been accidental and caused by the unsafe disposal of smoking materials.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Giving up smoking can not only prevent fires, but the health benefits are countless.

“We’d rather you didn’t smoke at all, but if you are a smoker, it’s absolutely vital you ensure your cigarette is completely out when you’ve finished smoking it.

“If you don’t, you risk causing a fire which could not only destroy properties but also cost you your life.”

The Brigade was called at 4.10pm and the fire was under control by 5.33pm. Fire crews from Barking, Ilford and East Ham fire stations attended the scene.