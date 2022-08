A fire broke out in a five-story disused residential block of flats that was being renovated. One man left the building before the Brigade arrived and was treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service crews for smoke inhalation.

The London Fire Brigade was called at 4.21 a.m., and the fire was out by 5.33 a.m. Firefighters from Croydon, Woodside, Norbury, and other nearby stations responded.

The fire’s origin will be investigated.