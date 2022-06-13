Guildford railway station was closed for 90 minutes today (Sunday, June 12) due to a fire in a fridge in one of the office cabins. The station reopened around 6 p.m.

A fire at Guildford railway station drew the attention of twenty firefighters. The station was closed for 90 minutes as the incident was investigated.

At 6 p.m., a platform on the station’s east side was still cordoned off, but a station employee said services were now back to normal.

At around 3.50 p.m., Surrey Fire and Rescue Service received a call. According to a fire spokesperson on the scene, the fire crew had to cut the power to the third rail, causing trains to stop running.

An investigation is underway, with 20 firefighters on the scene.

According to the spokesperson, the fire department worked closely with Network Rail and British Transport Police to reopen the station as soon as possible in order to minimise disruption.