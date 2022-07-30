Six fire engines and a height vehicle have been dispatched to the scene, and crews wearing breathing apparatus are putting out the fire with hose reel jets, main jets, and water from a hydrant. Kent Police are also on the scene.

There have been no reports of injuries.

Due to the high level of smoke in the area, residents near Boundary Road are being asked to close their windows and doors.

Due to the incident and road closures surrounding the emergency response, motorists are advised to take alternate routes.