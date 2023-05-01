Monday, May 1, 2023
A fire has broken out on Spray Street in Woolwich, South East London this morning, leaving smoke billowing for miles around

by uknip247
A Fire Has Broken Out On Spray Street In Woolwich, South East London This Morning, Leaving Smoke Billowing For Miles Around

The incident was first reported at around 11.00 on Monday, May 1.

Local residents were the first to report the fire, although the exact cause of the blaze remains unknown.

Reports on social media suggest that an area of Spray Street has been cordoned off as a result of the fire. Pictures from the scene show thick black smoke rising into the air, with the effects of the blaze visible for miles around.

The extent of the damage caused by the fire is not yet known, and it is unclear whether there have been any injuries or fatalities. Emergency services are currently at the scene, working to bring the fire under control.

Local residents have been advised to stay away from the area until further notice and to follow the advice of the emergency services.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

