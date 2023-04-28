Fire crews were dispatched to Horris Hill Preparatory School in Newtown Common around lunchtime on Thursday.

More than 50 firemen battled the flames at its peak but were unable to rescue a boarding house’s roof, according to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS).

We have reached out for comment to Forfar Education, the owner of the school.

A Fire Has Destroyed The Roof Of A Building At A Hampshire Private School 1

The incident was in a boarding house at the school, according to the fire service



Crews and vehicles from 11 Hampshire fire stations, as well as firefighters from Royal Berkshire Fire & Rescue Service, responded to the three-story, scaffolded structure.

According to HIWFRS, the incident was first reported because smoke was coming from a loft.

Due to the high level of smoke in the area, residents were advised to keep their windows and doors shut.

The fire was declared out around 7.20 p.m., although firemen continued to inspect the area throughout the night to look for hotspots.