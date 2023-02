People in the Rolvenden area, as well as those travelling on the A28, are advised to avoid the area and, if possible, find an alternate route. This is due to a road closure required for firefighting operations in Gatesfield Cottages off Halden Lane Tertnerton

A blaze in a domestic garage has eight fire engines and approximately 40 firefighters from Kent Fire an Rescue on the scene in currently ongoing.

There have been no reports of injuries, and the cause has yet to be determined.