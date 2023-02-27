A fire on Branch Road in Limehouse has been tackled by four fire engines and approximately 25 firefighters.

A fire on Branch Road in Limehouse was tackled by four fire engines and approximately 25 firefighters.

Fire damaged three balconies on a seven-story apartment building. There have been no reports of anyone being hurt.

The Fire Brigade was called at 3.45pm, and the fire was out by 4.49pm. Firefighters from Millwall, Shadwell, and other nearby stations responded.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.