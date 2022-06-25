A section of the ground floor of a terraced house that has been converted into flats is on fire. Fencing in the back garden of the property is also on fire, as are fencing and sheds in the gardens of several other properties. London Ambulance Service crews treated one woman on the scene.

Because some propane cylinders can explode when exposed to heat, firefighters cooled and removed it.

Keith Sanders, the station commander on the scene, stated: “The fire has destroyed several gardens as well as the back yards of some neighbouring properties.

“Crews are working hard to contain the fire and keep it from spreading further.

“There is heavy traffic in the area, and we recommend that motorists avoid it as much as possible.”

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers responded to 31 calls about the fire.

At 1.30 p.m., the Brigade was called. East Ham, Plaistow, Leytonstone, Poplar, Millwall, Dagenham, and other nearby fire stations have responded.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.