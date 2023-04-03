A fire ripped through a Bloxwich home, killing two people

Both the man and the woman died at the scene on Croxdene Avenue.

At around 2 a.m. on Monday, April 3, emergency personnel rushed to the scene. When medics arrived, both occupants were in critical condition, according to West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Unfortunately, it became clear very quickly that nothing could be done to save them.

Six firefighters from the West Midlands Fire Service went into the burning building to put out the flames. Fire investigators are now on the scene, attempting to determine the cause.

West Midlands Police has been contacted for comment as well.