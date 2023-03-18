Sunday, March 19, 2023
A Fire Station’s Life-saving Equipment Worth Tens Of Thousands Of Pounds Has Been Stolen
by uknip247

Between March 6 and March 9, the Martham Fire Station on Rollesby Road in Norfolk was broken into.

A fire engine was robbed of several tools, including bolt cutters, side cutters, and a power saw, and the engine was damaged.

The total loss has been estimated to be more than £23,000.

According to PC Sally Anderson of the Great Yarmouth Police Station: “It’s not just the theft; it’s also the impact of the loss on the station, the local community, and potentially the lives that could have been jeopardised.

“Fortunately, the theft was discovered during a routine check, rather than during an emergency when an immediate response was required, and the equipment was needed and missing.”

According to the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service: “We are collaborating with Norfolk Constabulary and will be tightening security measures across our sites.

“The tools taken are critical to ensuring that our firefighters can respond to potentially life-threatening situations and incidents that require immediate deployment.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111.

