The blaze broke out after spreading to a large grass area.

Due to smoke from a fire at Barton Point Coastal Park, firefighters are advising residents near Marine Parade in Sheerness to close windows and doors.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service has sent five fire engines, a fogging unit, and an all-terrain vehicle on the scene, and crews are using hose reel jets and beaters to fight a grass fire about 400m x 250m in size.

There have been no reports of injuries.