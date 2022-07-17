The blaze broke out after spreading to a large grass area. It is understood that two model aircraft with fireworks attached to them sparked the blaze

Due to smoke from a fire at Barton Point Coastal Park, firefighters are advising residents near Marine Parade in Sheerness to close windows and doors.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service has sent five fire engines, a fogging unit, and an all-terrain vehicle on the scene, and crews are using hose reel jets and beaters to fight a grass fire about 400m x 250m in size.

There have been no reports of injuries.

Fire crews are likely to remain as the fire continues to burn underground with temperatures reported in excess of 150 degrees.

Specialists from the Kent Fire and Rescue Technical rescue unit have been called in to assist by using a thermal imaging camera attached to a drone to help with identify further hot spots