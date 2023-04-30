Sunday, April 30, 2023
Sunday, April 30, 2023

A five-month-old baby was taken to the hospital after being attacked by a dog

by uknip247

Emergency services responded to the call, and the baby’s injuries are unknown but believed to be non-life threatening.

After the attack took place in Penyrheol, Caerphilly on Saturday morning

The police seized the dog and confirmed that no other animals were involved in the attack.

Gwent Police officers will continue to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

