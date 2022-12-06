A five-year-old Belfast primary school student is the ninth child to die from a Strep A infection

Following the tragic death of one of its students, a West Belfast Primary School is providing additional support to staff and students.

After learning of the death of one of its P2 students, Black Mountain Primary School issued condolences on Tuesday morning.

The announcement comes after it was revealed that a five-year-old girl died at the Royal Victoria Hospital after being treated in the intensive care unit for a Strep A infection.

“This is a tragic loss for the Black Mountain Primary School family and our school community, and the entire school’s thoughts are with the pupil’s family and friends during this difficult time,” the statement said.

The school stated that it is providing additional trained personnel to staff and students in order to support the school community during this difficult time.

“To assist in supporting our students and staff during this difficult time, the Education Authority Critical Incident Response Team has been engaged and will be providing support to the school.”

“The school has sent a letter to parents informing them of our tragic loss and providing information on the support services available through school for our children during this extremely difficult time.”

“We understand that this news may cause concern among our school community, and we want to reassure parents that we are still working closely with the Public Health Agency at this time.”