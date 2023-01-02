A flat used as a drugs den has been secured by police

The property in Milton Street, Nottingham, was entered by officers following a string of complaints and two arrests made.

Officers from the city centre Operation Compass team – which proactively tackling issues such as antisocial behaviour – joined forces with neighbourhood cops to address the concerns.

The teams have now applied for a court order to keep the property shut.

If granted, the court order will make it an offence for anyone to enter or remain on the premises with the exception of emergency services, the landlord or authorised representative.

The action was taken following numerous reports of drug use and anti-social behaviour at the address.

A number of people were located inside when officers attended with the property on Thursday (29 December 2022), with two arrests made.

A 36-year-old man was detained for failing to appear at court in relation to drug offences, with a 41-year-old man arrested for breaching his bail conditions.

A third man, also aged 41, was issued a court summons after being found to be in possession of a class B drug.

A fourth man was found with a class C drug and was given a community resolution which involves an intervention programme.

Sergeant Jonathan Pothecary, who leads the Operation Compass team, said: “We have spoken to residents living in the building who are fed up with the anti-social behaviour caused by the occupants of the flat.

“Some have been abused and assaulted by visitors inside the building. I am therefore pleased that we were able to get this problematic flat closed so that residents can live peacefully in the building, without having to tolerate this unacceptable behaviour.”