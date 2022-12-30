A flight from Hurghada in Egypt to Bristol has been diverted to Gatwick Airport “due to a passenger welfare issue”.

On Thursday, Easyjet flight EZY6294 was scheduled to arrive at Bristol Airport at 11:08 p.m. The plane, however, was diverted to Gatwick, where it landed at 10.54 p.m.

“We’re very sorry that your flight has now been diverted,” EasyJet says on its website. This is due to a passenger safety concern.

“The disruption to your flight is outside of our control and is considered to be an extraordinary circumstance. We intend to refuel you and resume your flight as soon as possible. Your team will keep you informed.”