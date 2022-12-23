Friday, December 23, 2022
A Floating Restaurant Has Partially Submerged In Lakeside shopping Centre.
A floating restaurant has partially submerged in Lakeside shopping centre

by @uknip247

The Miller & Carter restaurant in Lakeside, Essex, is beginning to sink.

 

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said it was notified of the incident around 11:00 a.m., but crews were not required to respond because the incident is being handled in-house by site staff.

 

According to a fire spokeswoman, no one was still inside the restaurant.

Christmas shoppers were left in shock as a restaurant at a busy shopping centre appeared to be sinking into the water.

One onlooker said it’s “going down like the Titanic”.

It is not yet known why the building has started sinking into the water.

