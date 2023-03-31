Friday, March 31, 2023
A floor collapse at a Hindu temple in Indore, India has resulted in the death of 35 worshippers and one person is still missing.

The incident occurred during a religious holiday, Ram Navami, when dozens of people fell into a stepwell which was around 25 feet deep after the floor covering it collapsed.

Women, children, and a baby were among the victims. Rescue operations are still underway to find the missing person, and an investigation has been initiated to look into the cause.

Compensation payments of 200,000 rupees ($2,400) will be given to the families of victims.

Deadly accidents at religious sites are common during major religious festivals in India.

