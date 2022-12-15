A Fly-tipper pleaded guilty in court after Southampton City Council’s surveillance cameras catch him in the act.

Mr Polit of Southampton was caught dumping rubbish illegally in Westridge Road car park, Portswood. The mobile CCTV unit allowed Southampton City Council to identify Mr Polit and issue a fixed penalty notice (FPN). The notice was not paid, and the man was prosecuted after pleading guilty in court on Friday afternoon.
There are two pending court cases for fly tipping offenders that have been identified through mobile CCTV units.
Southampton City Council confirmed that there are warrants for arrest issued after two offenders failed to appear in court on Friday 9 December.
Cabinet Member for Communities and Customer Engagement, Councillor Toqeer Kataria, said:
“We’re continuing to up the ante in the battle against fly tipping. With these convictions we’re sending a very clear message to anyone who dumps their rubbish; that we will actively seek to prosecute wherever possible.
“New mobile CCTV units and an expanded team of Environmental Protection Officers mean we’re taking enforcement action against anyone caught fly tipping, we are issuing fixed penalties and prosecuting offenders who dump waste.
“Ultimately it’s down to all of us to love our city and the communities that we live in and to dispose of rubbish properly.”
Residents who are employing a waste carrier have a duty of care to check if they are licensed. It’s recommended that they also request a receipt and retain it for at least two years. If any rubbish is found dumped by the waste carrier that has been hired, and it can’t be proved that checks were completed, then the resident could potentially be prosecuted.