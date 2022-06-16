A food waste recycling company was fined £2 million after being found guilty of corporate manslaughter in the deaths of two employees who drowned after falling into a semi-liquid pig feed tanker on the road.

Nathan Walker, 19, and Gavin Rawson, 35, were killed in the incident at Greenfeeds Ltd in Normanton, Bottesford, Leicestershire, in December 2016. The Leivers family, which included Ian Leivers and his wife Gillian Leivers, owned and ran the company, which produced bio-fuel and pig feed from recycled products and delivered it via road haulage tankers.

Following a six-week trial at Leicester Crown Court, the firm, which is now in liquidation, was convicted of the charges last Tuesday (7 June).

Today (16 June), at the same court, at a sentencing hearing:

Greenfeeds Ltd was fined a total of £2 million for two counts of corporate manslaughter. The company had previously pleaded guilty to failing to discharge a duty under Section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work Etc. Act 1974 in that Greenfeeds Ltd, as an employer within the meaning of the Act, failed to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of its employees at work to the greatest extent reasonably practicable.

Gillian Leivers, 60, of Fosse Road, Newark, was found guilty of two counts of gross negligence manslaughter and sentenced to a total of 13 years in prison. Gillian Leivers was also found guilty of a breach of section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work Etc. Act 1974 by virtue of section 37(1) in that the company committed the offence with her consent, connivance, or negligence. Gillian Leivers was also disqualified for having served as a company director for 15 years.

Ian Leivers, 59, of Fosse Road, Newark, was sentenced to 20 months in prison after being found guilty as a director of Greenfeeds Ltd of a breach of section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 by virtue of section 37(1) in that the company committed the offence with his consent, connivance, or negligence. Ian Leivers was also barred from serving as a company director for ten years.

Stewart Brown, 69, of Forest Road, Mansfield, was sentenced to one year in prison suspended for two years after being found guilty under section 7(a) of the Health and Safety at Work Etc. Act 1974 of failing to take reasonable care for the health and safety of others who may be affected by his acts or omissions at work. Brown was also charged with gross negligence manslaughter on two counts. Following the trial, he was found not guilty on both counts.

On the afternoon of December 22, 2016, Mr Walker, a member of the company’s yard staff, climbed into a tanker to clean it after it was discovered that the tanker could not be completely emptied of pig feed. But he ran into trouble. The alarm was raised, prompting Mr Rawson, a yard employee, to climb into the tanker in an attempt to save Mr Walker.

Both men were dragged from the tanker after a saw was used to cut holes in the tanker’s side. Emergency services were called, and resuscitation attempts were made, but both men died at the scene.



Mr Walker and Mr Rawson died as a result of drowning in the animal feed, according to a post-mortem examination. The forensic pathologist determined that the men were most likely overcome by either a toxic product from the animal feed or a lack of oxygen, which caused them to lose consciousness and fall into the animal feed.

Following an investigation by Leicestershire Police and the Health and Safety Executive, it was discovered that, at the time of Mr Walker and Mr Rawson’s deaths, their employer company, Greenfeeds Ltd, did not have adequate health and safety procedures in place to govern the cleaning of their tankers.

The company had allowed a method of cleaning the tankers that involved an employee entering the tanker with a power washer while another acted as a spotter and held the hose pipe connected to the power wash to develop and was used on numerous occasions.



There was no risk assessment in place for the cleaning method. There was no method statement for entering or exiting the tanker, and there was no provision for breathing apparatus or personal protection equipment for the employee entering the tanker.

During the investigation, it was also discovered that employees at the company had previously expressed concerns about the dangers of the cleaning method, but these concerns had been ignored.

The company also lacked a designated health and safety officer.

The investigation resulted in charges being brought against the company Greenfeeds Ltd, as well as Ian Leivers, the company’s managing director, Gillian Leviers, the office and accounts manager who oversaw the day-to-day operations of the site, and Stewart Brown, the transport manager in charge of the yard.

Following the conviction last week, Detective Constable Kirsty Iqbal stated, “Nathan Walker and Gavin Rawson were two young men who had their entire lives ahead of them.” On the 22nd of December 2016, both men went to work at Greenfeeds Ltd, where they should have been looked after and their safety should have been prioritised.

“Instead, investigations revealed that the system used to clean out the tankers at Greenfeeds Ltd was fundamentally dangerous, with fatal consequences almost certain.” Mr Walker and Mr Rawson’s futures were jeopardised simply because the company lacked the necessary safety procedures and equipment. Their deaths should never have been permitted.

“At this time, my thoughts are with the families of Mr Walker and Mr Rawson.” The families have endured unspeakable suffering, and I thank them for their patience, support, and cooperation in allowing us to conduct a thorough investigation.

“I also want to thank the initial response team, those who assisted us in court, and the Crown Prosecution Service for their hard work during a difficult and complex investigation.”