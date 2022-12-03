A football match between two National League teams was called off after a fan died

The match between Bromley FC and Yeovil Town was called off six minutes after it began due to a medical incident in the crowd.

Play resumed briefly at the Hayes Lane stadium before being halted once more, and both sets of players returned to the locker room.

Before paramedics arrived, medical personnel from both teams had offered the supporter assistance.

However, the game was eventually called off after the home team confirmed the death of a fan.

“We wish to express our sincere gratitude to the supporters who flagged the incident, medical teams from both clubs, as well as doctors within the crowd who assisted stadium paramedics until the ambulance crew arrived and transferred them to hospital,” a club spokesperson said.

“Despite everyone’s best efforts, the club has since been informed that the supporter has sadly passed away.”

“This news has deeply saddened everyone at Bromley Football Club, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to the supporter’s friends and family.”

“From all the playing staff at Yeovil Town, we send our thoughts and prayers to everyone involved in the incident at today’s game,” said a statement from the club’s players.

“Thank you to everyone in the stadium for their grace in a very difficult situation, especially the medical staff from both teams and the paramedics present.”

“We send our condolences to the person involved, as well as their friends and family, who are in extremely difficult circumstances.”

“At times like this, the entire football family comes together and demonstrates that football is more than just a game.”