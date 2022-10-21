Organised by PC Hisham Hijazi and colleagues of the Thanet Multi-Agency Task Force, the free event will give teenagers the chance to play a game against teams of emergency services workers and other agencies.

PC Hijazi first organised the football tournament last year after wanting to make a difference in the community for young people who can be at risk of being drawn into crime.

Building on its success, another event has been organised this year, which will be at Margate Football Club in Hartsdown Road on Tuesday 25 October 2022.

PC Hijazi said: ‘Police officers and staff will be playing on the day as will partner agencies including the South East Coast Ambulance Service, Thanet District Council and Kent Fire and Rescue Service.

Families and friends of the young players are welcome to come along and cheer on all those taking part in the tournament.

‘We look forward to seeing everyone and hope they enjoy this half term holiday event.’

Young people will be able to meet and speak to the officers as well as coaches from Sports Connect.

There will also be music, a Fifa tournament on Xbox, hot food and drink and other activities for all ages.

To apply to join a team, contact MargateTaskForce@thanet.gov.uk.

The gates open at 10.30am and kick-off will be from 11am.

To book tickets to the event, visit http://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/383433167927.

