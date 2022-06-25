Tower Hamlets FC’s Ayokunle Odedoyin, 32, used a homophobic slur against Sheppey United’s Jahmal Howlett-Mundle during their FA Cup match on 7 August last year.

Mr Howlett-Mundle had publicly declared himself to be bisexual about ten days before the incident.

Tower Hamlets FC were losing the game when Odedoyin launched a late tackle and verbally abused the victim. Sheppey United won the match 4-1 and advanced to the next round of the tournament.

Odedoyin was convicted of one count of using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm, or distress on Thursday, June 23, 2022, following a trial at Bexley Magistrates’ Court.

On July 12, he will be sentenced in the same court. The CPS will seek an enhanced sentence to account for the hate crime element in this case.

“Calling out and prosecuting homophobic language is critical to stamping out hate crime,” said Rebecca Helliwell of the CPS. These heinous slurs have no place on our football fields or in our society.

“Eyewitness testimony from those who witnessed the incident, as well as CCTV footage from the game on the day, were used in the prosecution case against Odedoyin.” I hope that this conviction encourages more victims to come forward and report such heinous crimes, knowing that their concerns will be taken seriously and perpetrators will be prosecuted.”

The CPS is currently working with police, clubs, player bodies, and organisations such as the Premier League, English Football League, and Football Association to explain what evidence is required to charge a hate crime and to ensure that we have all of the evidence we need to build the strongest case possible.

“CPS has made clear to the police, football authorities, clubs, and players that well-known homophobic slurs, along with any other discriminatory language, could be prosecuted as a hate crime,” said Lionel Idan of the CPS. We will always ask for harsher sentences in these cases because we take hate crime so seriously. Report any of this unacceptable behaviour to the police, who will conduct an investigation. If the legal test is met, we will not hesitate to take people to court in order to serve justice. By demonstrating that they are not welcome at their club, homophobic language prevents fans and players from enjoying the sport. Nothing is less inclusive than that, and it does significant harm to the heart of the game.”