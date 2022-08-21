Following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC)-directed investigation conducted by Derbyshire Police Counter Corruption Unit, a former and serving Derbyshire Constabulary officer are both scheduled to appear in court next month (CCU).

Daniel Nash, a former police constable, has been charged with 13 counts of misconduct in public office. In August 2020, the IOPC received a referral from the force and investigated allegations that then-PC Nash, who has since resigned, initiated and pursued sexual relationships with multiple women while on duty between January 2015 and December 2020.

In November 2021, the IOPC received a referral from Derbyshire Constabulary regarding the alleged conduct of serving Police Constable Matthew Longmate, 46, and following a directed investigation conducted by the force’s CCU, he was charged with a single count of misconduct in public office. The charge, which is similar to the one faced by PC Nash, stems from allegations that PC Longmate, who is currently suspended from the force, engaged in sexual acts with a woman while on duty in October 2015.

Following the conclusion of the investigation, the IOPC decided to refer the case to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges of misconduct in public office.

Both defendants are scheduled to appear in Westminster Magistrates’ Court on September 20, 2022.