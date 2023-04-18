Tuesday, April 18, 2023
A former Devon & Cornwall Police officer is due to appear before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 19 April, 2023, charged with rape

by uknip247

Police Sergeant David Stansbury, aged 42, from Ilminster, Somerset, is charged with three counts of rape of a woman aged 16 years or over.

The charges relate to alleged incidents in Plymouth in 2009, whilst he was on duty, and have been under investigation since being reported to Devon & Cornwall Police in September 2020.

PS Stansbury is currently a serving officer with Hertfordshire Police, having served with Devon & Cornwall Police from 2009-2011.

He is currently suspended from duty.

If you have any information that you feel may assist this investigation, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling freephone 0800 555 111 or by filling in a simple and secure online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

