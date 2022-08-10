Lalitkumar Muljibhai Nirmal, 79, of Malham Close N11, was sentenced on Wednesday, 10 August at Woolwich Crown Court after pleading guilty to eight counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14 and four counts of gross indecency with a girl under the age of 14.

The crimes occurred between 1975 and 1986 in various locations, including Croydon, Sydenham, and Cwmbran in Wales, and involved the same female victim, who Nirmal knew.

He was also convicted of a single count of indecent assault against a different young girl who he knew.

Some details were initially reported to police in October 2019, with additional details revealed two months later.

Nirmal was interviewed under caution on 5 August 2020, and after a thorough investigation and consultation with the CPS, he was charged on 24 May 2021.

Between 1972 and 1995, Nirmal was a General Medical Council-registered general practitioner. He was a general practitioner in Cwmbran, Wales, at the time of his crime.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the victims in this case, who have been extremely courageous in coming forward to police and recounting the trauma of the years of abuse they suffered because of Nirmal,” said Detective Sergeant Mark Morris of South East BCU CID. One can only imagine the physical and mental toll that such sustained abuse would have had, and I hope today’s sentence provides some closure and peace.

“We know Nirmal worked as a GP in the Torfaen area of Wales in the 1980s.” Although the victims were not his patients, we must consider the possibility that he abused his position of trust to cause harm to others. As a result, I would urge anyone with information that they believe may be relevant to call the police at 101. Any information passed on will be treated in strictest confidence and handled by a specialist team with significant experience dealing with similar offences.”

“Today, Nirmal will begin to understand the pain and suffering he has caused as he begins his 15.5 year sentence,” said T/Detective Superintendent Martin Price of Gwent Police.

“I’d like to thank the officers who have worked with victims to see justice served for their hard work and dedication.”

“Police can only act when members of the public report problems to us.” Please come talk to us if you have been a victim.

“Nirmal abused his position and will now face the consequences.”

“Lalitbhai Nirmal carried out a sustained campaign of sexual abuse, while hiding behind a veneer of respectability as a doctor and trusted local GP,” said Anjie Bowen, Senior Crown Prosecutor at the Crown Prosecution Service’s Rape and Serious Sexual Offences unit. His vulnerable victims have been devastated by the negative impact of his crime on their lives.

“His behaviour was predatory and despicable.” One of Nirmal’s victims was subjected to horrific abuse by him for a decade, spanning a large portion of her childhood. I hope that these convictions provide some closure for the victims and encourage other victims to come forward and report their abusers to the police. Sexual offences are among the most heinous crimes we prosecute. The CPS is dedicated to bringing sexual offenders to justice, regardless of how long it has been since the crime occurred.”