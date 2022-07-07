Isyaka Mamman, of Cumberland Drive, Royton, was sentenced to three years in prison today at Manchester Crown Court after pleading guilty to manslaughter by gross negligence of one of his patients at an earlier hearing.

Prosecutors told the court that the 48-year-old female patient died on Monday, September 3, 2018, shortly after a diagnostic procedure performed by Mamman in a hospital’s Haematology Unit.

Following her death, an expert opinion was provided that the procedure had been performed inappropriately and incompetently.

GMP Major Incident Team Detective Inspector Rachel Smith stated: “It is tragic that someone who went to the hospital for a diagnostic procedure in order to plan their treatment and, ultimately, make them feel better died at the hands of a doctor. Our hearts go out to the victim’s family and loved ones.

“The vast majority of doctors are highly qualified professionals with the skills necessary to provide their patients with excellent care. Mamman, on the other hand, completely ignored the fundamental and in-depth knowledge required of a medic.

“This prosecution, on which we collaborated closely with the CPS, will ensure that no patients are put at risk of harm by Mamman in the future.”