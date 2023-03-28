Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Tuesday, March 28, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A former Essex Police officer has been found to have committed gross misconduct for inappropriate behaviour and lying about service in the armed forces

A former Essex Police officer has been found to have committed gross misconduct for inappropriate behaviour and lying about service in the armed forces

by uknip247

Former PC Matthew Lawrence-Stearn, who was a probationary officer, had been accused of inappropriate behaviour and making inappropriate comments to fellow students while going through training between August and November 2021.

This included sexualised behaviour and comments towards female colleagues.

It was also alleged he had lied about a tour in Afghanistan and working in Kabul as part of the armed forces.

He had joined the Royal Auxiliary Air Force Squadron but did not complete his training and left after 35 days having never been deployed.

An Essex Police misconduct hearing took place via Microsoft Teams between 13 and 14 March.

The panel, led by Independent Legally Qualified Chair Monica Daley-Campbell, found the allegations were proven and Former PC Lawrence-Stearn would have been dismissed had he still been serving.

Deputy Chief Constable Andy Prophet said: “We expect the highest standards of professional behaviour from all officers and staff and take a robust approach in dealing with any allegation of poor conduct.

“Former PC Matthew Lawrence-Stearn’s behaviour fall well below the standards we expect.

“Essex Police is committed to tackling all forms of violence, intimidation and inappropriate behaviour against women and girls and the former officer’s behaviour was utterly unacceptable. 

“The behaviour was further compounded by his dishonesty.

“We do not want people who display this kind of behaviour and he was a student probationer who never made it to policing our communities.

“I want to thank those who reported his inappropriate behaviour for their integrity and professionalism.

“We encourage anyone to report something that’s not right as fast as possible and it’s really important that they do so.

“I want officers and staff to have the confidence to report things and have an anonymous system for doing so.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A Sheffield man has been charged after a drugs raid on a property in an Ecclesfield industrial park

A man is due to appear in court after police pursued and stopped a suspected stolen car

The man who died in yesterday’s collision on the A64 is named

BREAKING: Northern Ireland-related Terrorism threat level raised

Police have confirmed that two people sadly died in a collision on the A414 near to Chelmsford

Officers searching for two missing children from Gillingham are very pleased to confirm they have been found

A woman who was left in a serious condition following a robbery at her home has died

Police Scotland detectives have released images of two men they believe have information about an attempted fraud

Two men seen exchanging £45,000 for two laundry bags filled with cannabis have been sentenced following an investigation by Scotland’s Organised Crime Partnership

A man has been jailed for 20 years after pleading guilty to raping a teenager and a young woman

The ongoing pay and conditions dispute has prompted civil servants in the United Kingdom to strike throughout April

The recent shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville has brought gun violence to the forefront of public debate once more

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More