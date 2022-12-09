A former football coach and school worker has been sentenced to 19 years imprisonment after admitting a series of child sex offences

Jonathan Clarke, 32, was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court today (Friday 9 December 2022) after pleading guilty to 54 offences spanning more than a decade.

The offences include the making of indecent images, sexual communications with a child, inciting children to engage in sexual acts, voyeurism, and blackmail, which were all committed online.

Clarke asked the court to take a further 127 similar offences into consideration. He was sentenced to 19 years imprisonment, with an extended licence period upon release of eight years. Clarke was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

The court heard that Clarke was arrested on 6 January this year following a police investigation into social media messages where victims were encouraged to send nude images of themselves.

It came to light after concerns were raised to the safeguarding lead at Thorpe St Andrew High School about someone purporting to be a child online.

Detectives from the specialist Safeguarding Children Online Team (SCOLT) carried out enquiries into the communications and managed to obtain an IP address linked to Clarke’s home.

It led to officers to arrest Clarke and carry out a search of his former home address in Highview Close, Blofield, where officers seized a total of 14 electronic devices including eight laptops.

Clarke was taken into custody at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre and interviewed twice about the allegations, making no comment when questions were put to him. He also refused to share passwords for his social media accounts.

Initial investigations found around 200 indecent images and videos on Clarke’s mobile phone ranging from Category A to C. Following advice from the Crown Prosecution Service, Clarke was initially charged with seven offences and appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on 8 January where he was further remanded into custody while the police investigation continued.

The court heard the bulk of offending related to the sexual exploitation of children on social media platforms, including Snapchat, Instagram, Omegle, Kik, and Tik Tok. Using these accounts, Clarke created a false profile presenting himself as two teenage boys to chat with victims and engage them in sexual activity. Clarke would incite victims to commit acts of sexual activity, and on occasions would threaten to harm the victim’s family if they didn’t do as he asked.

Officers examined 14 electronic devices belonging to Clarke and found a total of 5,017 indecent images and videos of children. The investigation uncovered 159 victims aged under 16 who were targeted by Clarke between 2010 and 2022.

At the time of his arrest, Clarke worked at Thorpe St Andrew High School as a lettings assistant and cover supervisor. He also worked for Soccer Stars, a private company which operated after-school clubs. It was through Soccer Stars contracts that Clarke taught PE lessons at Lingwood Primary School and delivered after school football sessions at a number of schools, including Brundall Primary School and Lionwood Infant and Nursery School. Clarke also coached teams at Blofield United Youth Football Club.

When the allegations first came to light, Clarke was immediately suspended from all roles and was later dismissed. Some of his offending was connected to his employment, coaching and school work through Soccer Stars although victims were identified across the country.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Dave McCormack said: “I welcome the significant sentence passed at court today. It sends a clear message of how seriously the courts and the police treat such offenders.

“The initial report about inappropriate chats on social media allowed us to fully investigate Clarke and uncover who he really is and the horrendous offences he’s committed. Clarke was predatory and manipulative in his offending and it’s pleasing he’s behind bars where he can no longer pose a danger to children.

“This result wouldn’t have been possible without the support of victims, their parents and the schools and football club who have provided unwavering support to make sure we get the right result for victims.

“Our priority is always to safeguard and protect children and it’s important not to lose sight of the long-lasting impact his offending will have on his victims.

“This is why it’s so important if you have concerns regarding someone online, please make sure you report it to us. We have specially trained officers who will investigate and ensure safeguarding is provided to victims involved.”

Statements from some of Clarke’s victims were read out to the court, describing how his offending had affected their lives, including one victim who described how they were “shocked and disgusted” when they learnt the ‘boy’ they’d been chatting to online was a man.

Another victim said: “What’s happened is terrible… I feel like I have to be so careful with everything I do because I never want to be part of something like this again. It’s affected not only my confidence but also my trust in people.”

Advice and support

For advice about online safety, visit the Norfolk Police website, which has advice for children and young people as well as parents and carers.

If you have concerns about someone online, you can report this to police by calling 101 or completing an online reporting form here. If you believe someone is in imminent danger, call 999.