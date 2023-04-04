Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Tuesday, April 4, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A former Gravesend resident who planned to travel to America to sexually abuse a child has been jailed for more than seven years

A former Gravesend resident who planned to travel to America to sexually abuse a child has been jailed for more than seven years

by uknip247

Between July 2020 and October 2021, Mark Lumley committed multiple online sexual offences after contacting children aged between 14 and 16.

Kent Police was notified of Lumley’s offending and a search warrant was executed at his home address. Officers seized a mobile phone containing photos and videos, as well as chat logs from social media sites.

Lumley was arrested and taken into custody. Investigators identified he had been having obscene conversations with several teenagers who he believed were aged between 14 and 16 years old. He has also liaised with another person and discussed plans to travel to the USA where he would pay $700 to sexually assault a child.

Lumley was later charged with offences including sexual exploitation of a child, making indecent photographs of children and causing a female over 13 to engage in sexual activity.

The 56-year-old, now of Manor Road North, Hinchley Wood, Surrey, was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday 30 March 2023, after pleading guilty to 20 child sex offences.

He was jailed for seven and a half years with a four-year extended licence, which he will complete upon his release. A sexual harm prevention order was also imposed, and Lumley was added to the sex offender’s register for life.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Michelle James said: ‘Lumley specifically targeted vulnerable young girls online and instigated obscene conversations for his own sexual gratification.

‘His behaviour will leave a lasting psychological impact on the victims, and he belongs in jail.

‘Our investigators will continue to track down those who seek to abuse young victims while remaining anonymous online. This sentence proves they have no hiding place and will undoubtedly be brought to justice.’

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

The UK government’s proposal to house asylum seekers on a barge off the coast of Dorset has been met with opposition, with local Conservative...

Armed Robbers escape empty-handed after Cricklewood cash-in-transit robbery

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a sexual assault on a train between Port Glasgow and Glasgow Central

Lee Powell and Pierre Lima have been sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court for possession with intent to supply cocaine

A man who committed a series of burglaries at businesses in Northwich – including at a charity shop – has been jailed

Seven men sentenced to more than 27 years in prison

A man has been convicted of murder following the death of 34-year-old Lauren Wilson in Renfrew

Burnley man jailed for controlling and coercive behaviour against his wife

Bolton man who threw ammonia in face of his victim has been jailed for a decade

 A father has admitted to murdering his 11-year-old son

Six years and nine months in prison for Hospital arsonist

A husband and wife from Hertfordshire who tried to smuggle more than £200,000 out of the UK during the height of the Covid lockdown...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More