Monday, December 19, 2022
Monday, December 19, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Former Greater Manchester Police Officer Has Been Sentenced After Admitting Possessing An Indecent Video Of Children
Home BREAKING A former Greater Manchester Police officer has been sentenced after admitting possessing an indecent video of children

A former Greater Manchester Police officer has been sentenced after admitting possessing an indecent video of children

by @uknip247
Lee Ashcroft (pleaded guilty to making an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child.
He was sentenced to 10 months in prison, suspended for two years, at Liverpool Crown Court today (19 December 2022).
Ashcroft was given a 30-day rehabilitation order and a 10-year sexual harm prevention order, and ordered to sign the sex offenders register for 10 years.
He was also ordered to carry out a 12-month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work.
Ashcroft, who was a PC in GMP’s Special Operations, had been due to stand trial but entered a guilty plea at Liverpool Crown Court on 24 October 2022 having resigned from the force three days earlier.
He was arrested on 12 October 2020 on suspicion of possession of indecent Images of children after officers carried out a warrant at his home.
A number of items were seized including his mobile phone and a laptop computer found under a bed.
Ashcroft admitted accessing the dark web to visit coding forums and transferring money to an unknown person for advice on selling cryptocurrency.
However, when the computer was examined, forensic officers found a video of children engaging in sexual activity lasting almost eight minutes.
It was also established that Ashcroft owned the computer and that the video had been accessed.
Detective Inspector Suzanne Keenaghan, of GMP’s Online Child Abuse Investigation Team, said: “We expect our officers and staff to uphold the highest standards and Ashcroft’s behaviour fell well below what is expected.
“We will not stand for this behaviour and we are prepared to take robust action whenever any offending comes to light – whether by proactively identifying it ourselves or responding to reports made to us.
“Ashcroft’s actions were inexcusable and have undermined the very essence of policing’s core value of protecting the public and helping those in need.
“This kind of offending and abuse is depraved and sends a firm warning to those who feel that they can commit these offences from behind a computer screen – we will do all in our power to identify you and bring you to justice.
“I would encourage anyone affected by this case to contact police, or our partners, to report any abuse or exploitation so that the relevant authorities can act on it.
“I would also encourage our officers and staff to report any actions that are illegal or breach our professional standards.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Police forced their way into a suspicious property as part of ongoing...

Police are appealing to the public for further information after another parcel...

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was sent to the scene of a...

The powerful testimony of a woman who was subjected to years of...

A man who strangled his wife to death in front of their...

Top Tips for Betting on Esports

A second woman who suffered injuries during the incident at the O2...

A man who stole almost £4,000 worth of alcohol from a Marlborough...

Can you help Police find Russell Davis?

A 52-year-old man appeared at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court this morning (December 19)...

A couple who threatened a 28-year-old woman before one of them stabbed...

A man who carried out two unprovoked stabbings on the same victim...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"